DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $95.42 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

