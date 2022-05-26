Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 12,765 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NVAX opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

