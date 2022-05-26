Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

