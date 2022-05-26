Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,815 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,021,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in AECOM by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 898,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after buying an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

