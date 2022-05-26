Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 833.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSE:MTN opened at $242.16 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

