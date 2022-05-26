Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,954,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.