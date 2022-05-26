Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after buying an additional 303,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,073,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE:WH opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

