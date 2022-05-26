Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after buying an additional 303,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,073,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.