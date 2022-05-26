Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.57 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,805 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

