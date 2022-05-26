Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 79,325 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,325 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

