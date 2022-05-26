Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $4.67 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plug Power by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.