Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 39,449 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

