Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $8,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.