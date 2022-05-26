Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.58.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
