Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.58.

WSM opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.