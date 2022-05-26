United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,697 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

