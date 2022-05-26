Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 385 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

