Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 59,666 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Knott David M bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $209,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

