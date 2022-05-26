Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,952 shares of company stock worth $6,149,315 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.