Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

