Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.