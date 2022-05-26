OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

