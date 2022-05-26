Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.87 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.51% of Simulations Plus worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 332,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

