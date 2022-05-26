Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 11,974 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,542,000 after purchasing an additional 150,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

