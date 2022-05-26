Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

