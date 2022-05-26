Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,768 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $262.57 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $253.33 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

