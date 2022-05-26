Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Avalara stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

