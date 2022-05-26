Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,499,115 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,499,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Hudbay Minerals worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 425,739 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 599,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

