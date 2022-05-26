Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,057 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

