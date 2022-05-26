Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 88,404 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of Centennial Resource Development worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

