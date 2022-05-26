Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

