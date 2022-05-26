Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YTEN opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

