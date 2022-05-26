Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325.83 ($4.10).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 199.74 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 326.20 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.62.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

