Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The company has a market capitalization of £438.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

