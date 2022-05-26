Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.85) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.11).

VOD opened at GBX 130.64 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.28. The firm has a market cap of £36.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

