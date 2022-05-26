VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $9.40 by Analysts at HSBC

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $684.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

