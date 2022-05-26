Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.63) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($15.19) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,368.14 ($17.22).

VTY stock opened at GBX 862 ($10.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 888.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,500.81).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

