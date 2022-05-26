Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.