Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

HYVE opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.20 ($1.99). The company has a market capitalization of £248.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.23.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

In other Hyve Group news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($61,765.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.