Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys 34,500 Shares of Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CEO Gerald W. Shields bought 34,500 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at $179,294.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CIA opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $178.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.