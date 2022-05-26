Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 65 ($0.82).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MARS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.26).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.13 million and a P/E ratio of -20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 97.35 ($1.22).

In related news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($143,450.36).

Marston’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.