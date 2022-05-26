Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of WFRD stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.
Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
