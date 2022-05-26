Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XELA. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

XELA stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

