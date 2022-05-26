Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $20.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

