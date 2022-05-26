Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $20.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
