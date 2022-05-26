WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

