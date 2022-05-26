VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.50 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.14.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

