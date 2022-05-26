VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. On average, research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

