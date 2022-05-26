Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

VTYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

