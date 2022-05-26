TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $306.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $11,926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 45,630.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 380,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $4,360,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

