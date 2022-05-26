Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

