Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $305.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

