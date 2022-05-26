LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.32

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 5319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

